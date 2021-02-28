Man gets life in prison without parole for Elko baby's death

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the death of a baby in Elko, according to authorities.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Nathan O’Dell pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder committed in the perpetration or attempted perpetration of child abuse.

An Elko District judge also ordered O’Dell to pay hospital costs totaling nearly $129,000.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported that O’Dell called 911 on May 12 to report the 7-month-old child wasn’t breathing.

He told police he had been caring for the infant and a 4-year-old boy for five days while their mother was working out of town.

O’Dell told police he had dropped the baby at a height of 12 to 18 inches on a tile floor in the bathroom as he was preparing to revive the child with water from the shower.

A hospital medical staff said the child had multiple skull fractures that indicated violent shaking referred to as “shaken baby syndrome.”

The baby was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital where he died on May 14 as a result of abusive head trauma resulting in brain damage.