BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A northeastern Montana man has received a $50,000 settlement from the federal government in a lawsuit alleging staff at the Fort Peck tribal jail failed to protect him from being injured by another inmate and did not seek medical treatment for the severe hand injuries he suffered during the 2018 assault.

Tyler Headdress, now 37, filed the lawsuit in April 2020 and it entered mediation in February, said Tim Bechtold of Missoula, Headdress' attorney.