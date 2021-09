COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for a fiery 2019 crash that killed a police dog in northeastern Indiana.

Clarence Shearer, 33, pleaded guilty in Whitley Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and causing the death of a law enforcement animal. Under a plea agreement, charges of resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness were dismissed, The Journal Gazette reported.