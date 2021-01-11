Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in son's death

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that a northeast Iowa man who shot and killed his son was innocent by reason of insanity.

Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 60 of Fairbank, was charged with first-degree murder after shooting his son, Brock Niebuhr, of Dike, on March 22, 2019. Authorities said the younger Niebuhr was sitting on a couch watching television when his father walked up and shot him.

Niebuhr pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. After a bench trial, District Judge DeDra Schroeder found him not guilty by reason of insanity on Monday.

Court documents said Niebuhr's behavior began to change in August 2018, KIMT reported. He was taken to an emergency room in February 2019 for evaluation. After being prescribed medication, he was released.

A day after being taken to the hospital, Niebuhr attacked his brother and was committed to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for 10 days, according to court documents. Doctors said Niebuhr appeared to be hearing voices but his condition improved when he took the medication.

Niebuhr apparently stopped taking the medication after being released from Allen Hospital, according to the court documents.

Niebuhr will be held at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.