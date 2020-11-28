Man found dead in tent in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 31-year-old man was found dead in a tent in MacArthur Square in downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the death is being investigated as a probable drug overdose.

The Journal Sentinel reports the Milwaukee Police Department found the man shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday evening they were not identifying the man because his family had not been found and notified.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department.