Man faces 10 years in prison after LA fireworks explosion STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2021 Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 8:50 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this July 1, 2021 file photo police officers walk past the remains of an armored Los Angeles Police Department tractor-trailer, after illegal fireworks seized at a home exploded, in South Los Angeles. Arturo Ceja III, the man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard — which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing the massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people — now faces a decade in federal prison. Ceja pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 30 to one count of transportation of explosives without a license. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard — which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing a massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people — now faces a decade in federal prison.
Five Los Angeles police bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with the illegal fireworks above the equipment's safety rating on June 30 after authorities were called to a South LA home for a huge stash of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.