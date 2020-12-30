Man dies in grain bin collapse outside Indianapolis

CAMBY, Ind. (AP) — One person died Wednesday morning after a grain bin collapsed in central Indiana, authorities said.

The man was loading grain around 8 a.m. when a holding bin collapsed and the grain fell on him just southwest of Indianapolis, Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers said.

Indianapolis firefighters and other first responders went to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead after being extricated from debris, WRTV-TV reported.

The man’s name was not immediately released.