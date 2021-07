LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has died after a dirt bike crash in east Las Vegas, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metro Police said the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The dirt bike reportedly left the street for unknown reasons and hit a raised curb.

Police said the 48-year-old rider struck a light pole on the sidewalk and was ejected.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man’s name hasn’t been released yet.