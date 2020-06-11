Man dead, woman hurt after struck in crosswalk by pickup

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A 77-year-old man has died after he and a 71-year-old woman were struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street in suburban Chicago.

The 64-year-old driver of a Toyota Tundra turned left late Wednesday afternoon onto a street where the victims were in the crosswalk, according to Naperville police.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The injured Naperville man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The 71-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries. She also is a Naperville resident.

The incident was under investigation.