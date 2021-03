LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who was serving a 12-year prison sentence for rape before a judge ordered that he receive a new trial might not be tried a second time, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Tuesday.

Albert Wilson, 25, was granted a new trial last week after Judge Sally Pokorny ruled he had received ineffective counsel before he was convicted of one count of rape in 2019.