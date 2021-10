FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in New Jersey have convicted a man of fatally shooting a woman in a passing vehicle as she drove along a highway with her boyfriend and 1-year-old daughter, authorities announced Tuesday.

The panel in Monmouth County found Kader Mustafa, 40, of Hightstown, guilty of murder, endangering another person and weapons offenses in the death of Sciasia Calhoun, 24.