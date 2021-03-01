Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Madison County

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A Norwalk man faces life in prison after being convicted of shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in Madison County.

Jerome Moyer III, 27, was convicted Friday of shooting Roseanna Otto, 23, at her Winterset home on May 27, 2019.

Otto was the mother of three when she was killed. Moyer was the father of two of her children, The Des Moines Register reported.

Her family said there were several instances of domestic violence during their relationship by Moyer was charged only once. He was given a deferred prosecution agreement in that 2014 case.

He was given a 10-year suspended sentence after he broke into another woman's home and held a knife to her throat in 2015.

The family said Moyer shot Otto because he wanted to get back together but she refused.