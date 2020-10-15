Man climbs several stories up on NY Times building

NEW YORK (AP) — A man took to the side of The New York Times headquarters on Thursday, climbing several stories before police got him inside and into custody.

The New York Police Department said it happened shortly after 5 p.m., when the man started scaling the south side of the building, which is in midtown Manhattan near Times Square, across the street from the Port Authority bus terminal.

The NYPD said officers apprehended the man, who has not been identified, from inside on the sixth floor.

Video showed man waiting as officers cut or broke part of a window, then pulled him in.

The 52-story building has been the target of climbers before. In 2011, a man climbed up five stories before coming back down. Three men made the attempt in 2008, two making it to the roof and one to the 11th floor.