Man cleared of all charges in Vegas case called a hate crime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Air Force veteran who had been accused of a hate crime attack on an Asian American bubble tea shop owner in Las Vegas has been cleared of all charges after a judge was told no racial comments were evident and the business owner pulled a gun before the two men fought and a shot was fired.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini dismissed all charges Tuesday after hearing evidence that the business owner drew his gun and advanced toward Anthony Joseph Dishari before they fought in a parking lot.