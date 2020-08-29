Man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal bridge crash

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a crash on the George Washington Bridge that killed two people.

Bergen County prosecutors said Saturday that 45-year-old Charles R. Wilson of Fairview was driving a car that hit the rear of a compact sport utility vehicle just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of the bridge.

The SUV the hit a barrier separating eastbound and westbound lanes, killing 52-year-old Muharem Frluckaj and 47-year-old Bisere Frluckaj, both residents of the Bronx. Wilson was treated for minor injuries.

Prosecutors allege that an investigation by their fatal accident investigation unit and Port Authority police indicates that Wilson was driving “recklessly at a high rate of speed, which caused the collision."

A listed number for Wilson couldn't be found Saturday and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.