WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged by state police with threatening Gov. Ned Lamont on Twitter said Tuesday that his words were being blown out of proportion and that he had no intent to harm anyone.

Troopers arrested Jonathan Wright, 41, of Waterford, on a second-degree threatening charge Monday in connection with an Oct. 23 tweet posted in reply to a tweet by Lamont. He posted $30,000 bail and was ordered to appear in New London Superior Court on Nov. 29.