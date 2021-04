CHICAGO (AP) — A southern Illinois man is accused in U.S. District Court of threatening the life of a federal judge in Chicago, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Joshua Farner, 35, of Marion is facing two counts of mailing threats and one count of threatening to assault and murder a judge. The indictment accuses Farner of threatening to retaliate against the judge and impede, intimidate, and interfere with the judge’s official duties.