Man charged with firing at another driver during parade

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with firing a shot at another driver on an Ohio interstate in an apparent road rage incident during a highway parade in support of President Trump.

Hilliard police say a semi-tractor-trailer driver on Interstate I-270 North called emergency dispatchers shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report that another driver in a pickup had fired a weapon toward his vehicle following an altercation between the two drivers.

Police say 58-year-old Todd Crawford of Homer has been charged with discharge of a firearm on or near premises, a third-degree felony. Investigators allege that he fired a single shot from a 45-caliber pistol into the cab of the semi-truck. No one was injured.

Police say Crawford was participating in a political event, a parade in support of President Donald Trump was being held on the highway at the time. They say they are investigating reports that the encounter began when the vehicles struck one other while traveling in the same direction in adjacent lanes. Police say additional charges are pending,

It’s unclear whether Crawford has an attorney; a message was left at a number listed for him.

Police in neighboring Dublin initially responded before authorities confirmed that the shooting happened within the jurisdiction of Hilliard. Police said they believe it is unrelated to another shooting reported on I-270 in nearby Columbus.