Man charged with driving an Iowa school bus intoxicated

JESUP, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa school bus driver is accused of driving students while intoxicated after a parent got a worried call and was able to stop the vehicle at a bus stop.

KGAN reports that the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old James Stockwell, of Jesup, turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged with operating while intoxicated/drugged and 16 counts of child endangerment. He also was issued a traffic citation for unsafe backing.

Nearly a month ago, children on the former Jesup Community School District bus he was driving reached out to their parents concerned because Stockwell was having trouble driving. One parent was able to meet and stop the vehicle at a bus stop.

When authorities and medical personnel arrived, Stockwell was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigators later ruled out a medical episode. No one was hurt.

Jesup Community School District Superintendent Nathan Marting said Stockwell resigned as a bus driver the very next day on Sept. 10.