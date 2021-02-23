Man charged in police pursuit that left accomplice dead

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Charges were filed Tuesday against one of two men accused of leading authorities on a 40-mile highway pursuit north of Minneapolis that ended when the second suspect was shot to death by police.

Joseph Heroff, 26, of Hammond, Wisconsin, is charged in Anoka County District Court with first-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing police in a vehicle. Heroff, who has a lengthy criminal record, remains jailed on $500,000.

The incident began when Blaine police responded to a call Sunday afternoon involving a possible theft at Kohl’s department store. The two men fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, then stole another vehicle at gunpoint and led officers on a high-speed chase through Anoka and Isanti counties, police said.

The pickup became disabled on Highway 65 outside of Braham. Following a foot chase, the suspects exchanged gunfire with officers, who killed a man who has not yet been identified. An Anoka police dog, Bravo, was wounded in the exchange and is recovering.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the pursuit. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the confrontation, has yet to release details of the incident.

Heroff has numerous convictions for drug crimes in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the Star Tribune reported. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.