HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was charged with murder Monday in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old Connecticut boy whose death dismayed and angered the community and prompted state lawmakers to call for more funding for urban anti-violence programs.

Hartford police said they arrested city resident Jaziah Smith for the killing of Randell Jones in a drive-by shooting on April 10. It wasn't clear if Smith has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.