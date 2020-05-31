Man charged in beheading of girlfriend's father

GRAFTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who recently moved from Texas to West Virginia has been charged in the beheading of his girlfriend's father, police said.

Nicholas Padron, 28, of Grafton, turned himself in Saturday and was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The body of Michael Blackburn, 49, was found in a home shared by Padron, Blackburn, the victim’s daughter and her children, Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin told The Exponent Telegram.

Austin said the daughter wasn’t home at the time of Friday's homicide.

Padron was being held without bond in the North Central Regional Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether Padron has an attorney who could comment on the charge.