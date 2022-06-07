Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press June 7, 2022 Updated: June 7, 2022 5:53 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center is transported into a waiting ambulance after being extracted from the hospital in Encino, Calif., late Friday, June 3, 2022. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Police and emergency personnel stand outside Encino Hospital Medical Center on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside the hospital's emergency ward Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Los Angeles police enter a door at Encino Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday, June 3, 2022. A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Hospital staff talk to a Los Angeles Police officer after a suspect who stabbed multiple people remained barricaded inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody and into an ambulance. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A member of the Los Angeles Police SWAT team wears a gas mask before entering a hospital room where a suspect who stabbed multiple people barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody and into an ambulance. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the Encino Hospital Medical Center, where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 In this aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles, emergency personnel take a person out of the Encino Hospital Medical Center where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows emergency personnel outside the the Encino Hospital Medical Center where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP) AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man with attempted murder after they say he stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward last week.
Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, remained inside a storage room at the Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley for hours on Friday before police arrested him, authorities said. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
Written By
STEFANIE DAZIO