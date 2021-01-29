Man charged in Kansas City death of stranger after robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man was charged in a 2019 robbery and killing of an apparent stranger who was walking home from his bus stop.

Douglas Griffin, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the November 2019 death of David Como, Jackson County prosecutors announced Friday. He was also charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors matched DNA from the back pocket of Como's pants to Griffin's DNA, prosecutors said.

Griffin was in custody on an unrelated robbery in October when he was questioned about Como's death. He told detectives he reached into Como's pocket to get his wallet but another person shot Como, prosecutors said.

After the interview, Griffin was returned to the Jackson County jail where he called several people, including his mother. He allegedly admitted to his mother that he participated in the killing.