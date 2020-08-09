Man charged after toddler shoots shelf in head in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with gun crimes and child cruelty after a toddler shot himself in the head, Atlanta police said Sunday.

The 2-year-old boy remained in critical condition Sunday, the day after police found him seriously wounded at an Atlanta home, said officer Anthony Grant, an Atlanta police spokesman. Grant said the child apparently shot himself by accident Saturday morning after finding a loaded gun.

Police arrested Dontavious Wells on charges of second-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Grant said.

Police did not say if Wells is related to the injured child, whose name has not been released. It was not immediately known if Wells had an attorney.