Man charged after human remains found in suitcases in Denver

DENVER (AP) — A man who was arrested after human remains were found in two large suitcases near a trail in southwest Denver has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a corpse.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced the charges Tuesday against 28-year-old Benjamin Satterthwaite, who is accused of killing and dismembering 33-year-old Joshua Lockard.

Police say city workers were clearing snow from the sidewalks in a residential area near Sanderson Gulch on Dec. 29 when they found the suitcases abandoned off the side of the road. The workers examined the luggage and called police.

Officers were called for a medical emergency Jan. 1 at an apartment a few miles away, where they say they found evidence and a crime scene consistent with the homicide case. Satterthwaite was arrested after further investigation.

Investigators have not said what led to the death, and online jail records do not indicate if Satterthwaite has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Police believe the men knew each other.