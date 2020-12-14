Man beaten to death with hammer at SC homeless shelter

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (AP) — A man at a homeless shelter in South Carolina has been beaten to death with a hammer by a fellow resident, authorities said.

Bobby Carl Gainey, 56, was beaten with the hammer Saturday morning at the Regeneration Center in Effingham and died a short time later at the hospital, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told media outlets.

Joseph Lee McFadden, 39, was arrested after the beating and charged with murder, deputies said.

Investigators said the attack happened after an argument at the shelter, but released no other details.

McFadden is charged with murder. It wasn't know if he had a lawyer.