Man beaten in Boston home on Christmas Eve dies

BOSTON (AP) — A 66-year-old Boston man severely beaten in his own home on Christmas Eve has died of his injuries and the suspect is expected to face upgraded charges, prosecutors said.

Bruce Rose died at the hospital on Tuesday, where he has been since the attack at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Rose was attacked by a man who broke into his home in the city's Roxbury section and ransacked it. The victim suffered a serious head injury, prosecutors said.

The suspect, Wyse Richardson, 23, previously pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and battery on a person over 60 and aggravated burglary charges and was orderered by a judge to undergo an evaluation.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, prosecutors said. It was nor clear if he has an attorney.