Man barricades himself in apartment, sets it on fire

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police have arrested a man they say barricaded himself in his apartment and started a fire.

Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance early Wednesday and found the man yelling and threatening police and others.

Sgt. Travis Moser said the man may have mental health issues and started destroying the apartment after officers talked to him for about 90 minutes.

KFGO reported flames could be seen in the apartment and smoke filled the hallway so police forced their way in as firefighters responded to the scene.

Moser said the man barricaded himself in the bathroom and later tried to break the wall to gain access to a neighboring apartment.

Police used pepper spray, but the man refused to surrender. Police eventually forced their way into the bathroom and arrested the man.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be checked for exposure to the pepper spray before being booked into jail on a probable charge of endangerment by fire.