ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A Maine man whose murder conviction was overturned by the state's highest court will have to pay $200,000 in bail to leave jail while he awaits a new trial.

Bruce Akers has been held without bail since his 2016 arrest stemming from the death of his neighbor, Douglas Flint. He was initially found guilty and sentenced to 38 years in prison, but the court overturned the conviction last year.