Man arrested in connection with teen's shooting death

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Manchester, police said Tuesday.

Jaden Connor was shot July 14 outside the home of 21-year-old Isaiah Rivera-Perez, who was arrested, police said.

Rivera-Perez was arrested in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, where he was staying with a relative, police said. He is scheduled for a hearing in Lowell District Court on Wednesday on his transfer to New Hampshire.

It wasn't immediately known if Rivera-Perez had a lawyer.