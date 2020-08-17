Man arrested after car chase ends with trooper's car hit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man was in custody after a car chase on Interstate 70 on Monday ended when the driver slammed into a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper's car, the patrol said.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries after the collision near Topeka. The driver, Deandre Martin, 35, of Kansas City, Kansas, also was treated for minor injuries, WIBW-TV reported.

The chase began when authorities received a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 70 between Topeka and Lawrence. The chase reached speeds up to 100 mph before the suspect twice hit the patrol car while going west on the interstate, sending the trooper's car into the median.

Martin faces several possible charges including felony flee and elude, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and several traffic-related charges.