Man acquitted on federal charge in death of Alabama officer

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jurors acquitted a man on a federal charge in the slaying of an Alabama police officer in 2019 but convicted him on two lesser weapons charges.

Marco Perez, who still faces a state capital murder charge in the killing of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder, was found not guilty of obstructing justice by killing a witness. The defense argued that Tuder didn't identify himself as an officer and Perez acted legally under Alabama's “stand your ground” law to what he believed was an attack.