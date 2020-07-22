Man accused of stabbing, assaulting, threatening 5 people

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man is accused of stealing two pickup trucks, breaking into three homes and stabbing, assaulting or threatening five people during a nearly hour-long crime spree.

Billy Robertson, 33, was arrested Tuesday after driving toward an officer who fired multiple shots at him, but did not hit him, police said.

According to officials, Robertson was involved in a disturbance at one home about 4 a.m. where he stole a pickup truck. He then broke into another home, pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the homeowner before fleeing to another house where he struggled with the homeowner before stabbing him, the Rapid City Journa l reported.

The homeowner was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Robertson stole a second pickup at another house and dragged the homeowner who tried pulling him from the truck, police said.

Robertson drove across a golf course just before he veered drove toward the officer who fired his weapon, officials said. Investigators are trying to determine whether Robertson was targeting people he knew or if the crimes were random.

He was booked into jail on possible charges of aggravated assault against an officer and first-degree robbery, but officials said many more charges are expected as law enforcement and prosecutors continue to investigate.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.