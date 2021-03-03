Man accused of firing shots into the outside of strip club

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of riddling the outside of a Bristol strip club with bullets early Wednesday morning.

Dane County deputies responded to Club Bristol Gentleman's Club about 1:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside of the club. Authorities found that the building had been struck with multiple bullets.

No injuries were reported.

A 29-year-old man is facing tentative charges of first-offense OWI, endangering safety with reckless use of a firearm, operating a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended after he crashed into a ditch, authorities said.