Man accused of firing into federal courthouse in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly firing a gun at the federal courthouse in Portland on Friday.

Around 7:30 p.m., Cody Melby of Beavercreek allegedly jumped over the fence at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse and fired several rounds at the building with a handgun, KOIN-TV reported.

A security officer saw him on a video system walking inside the fenced-in area in front of the courthouse, according to a federal complaint. Two security officers went outside where Melby told the officers he had a gun and was arrested. Cody Melby faces a federal charge of destroying government property. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

According to an affidavit, an officer asked Melby why he was there — to which Melby replied, “Because I am tired of all the s–t you guys have to take.”

Melby also was arrested Wednesday outside the state Capitol in Salem. He was arrested on an allegation of trespassing while in possession of a firearm.

The 39-year-old U.S. Army veteran has a YouTube channel with videos in support of baseless “Stop the Steal” election rhetoric and other QAnon conspiracy theories, according to the affidavit.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities at the federal courthouse in Portland found five spent 9mm bullet casings, three spent bullets, three bullet holes in plywood atop the building’s stone columns, along with damage near the building’s main entrance.