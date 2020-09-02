Man accused of firing gun over mask requirement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly opening fire outside a store after being told to leave because he was not wearing a face covering.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 29-year-old Joc'Quinn F. Perry was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Charges say an employee of a Family Dollar store told Perry and another person to leave the store Monday because they weren't wearing masks as required by the city as part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Court documents say Perry and the second person insulted the staff and threatened “to shoot up the place” before leaving.

When someone walked out to see if the pair had left the property, Perry allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the person, who was not hit and returned fire. Perry was struck in the hip.

Police found Perry a short time later suffering from the gunshot wound.