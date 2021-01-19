Man accused of damaging senator's office faces federal count

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of using an ax to smash windows at the entrance of Republican North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s office in downtown Fargo has been indicted in federal court, according to documents unsealed Tuesday.

Thomas Starks is charged with injury or depredation against government property for allegedly causing the damage discovered by staffers on Dec. 21. Starks, of Lisbon, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Fargo, was also charged with criminal mischief in state court.

Police said Starks can be seen in security video walking up some stairs toward the entrance of Hoeven’s office. The video first shows him striking the secure lock system then hitting the windows with the ax.

Starks was appearing in federal court Tuesday morning.

Tatum O’Brien, Starks’ lawyer, was in court and not immediately available for comment. U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley planned a news conference to discuss the case after Stark's court appearance.