Man accused of causing overdose death by selling fentanyl

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of causing a woman's death by dispensing or selling her fentanyl, which she injected, the attorney general said Wednesday.

Richard Sargent, 44, of Tilton, was arrested in connection with the May 25, 2016, overdose death of Jennifer Engelhardt.

The maximum penalty for the charge is life imprisonment.

Sargent also was charged with selling a controlled drug.

It wasn't immediately known if Sargent had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. A number listed for him was disconnected.