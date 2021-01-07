Man, 20, charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old sister

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been jailed in connection with the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old sister inside a suburban Detroit apartment.

Police said Gyasi Stribling initially was arraigned on assault with intent to murder and using a gun during a felony charges. Those were expected to be upgraded after the girl's death, according to the Oakland County prosecutor’s office.

She was shot in the head Sunday in Southfield, northwest of Detroit, and later died at a hospital.

Investigators initially were told the girl was shot during a robbery. A gun later was recovered after being hidden. The girl’s mother and another brother were home at the time of the shooting.

“The details of what led up to the shooting of this child are too disturbing to release to the public at this time,” Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren told reporters Thursday. “Releasing details too soon could be an issue for our case.”

Stribling was jailed without bond. The Associated Press was not immediately able to determine Thursday if he had an attorney.