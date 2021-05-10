Malibu investigating after 9 hurt in balcony collapse May 10, 2021 Updated: May 10, 2021 7:32 p.m.
1 of6 In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 aerial screenshot released by FOX 11 KTTV shows Los Angeles County firemen at the scene of a collapsed balcony incident in Malibu, Calif. The Los Angeles County Fire Department says many as 15 people were on the balcony overlooking the Pacific Saturday evening when it collapsed and crashed up to 15 feet to rocks below. (Fox 11 KTTV via AP) AP Show More Show Less
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — The city of Malibu said Monday it is investigating whether any rental codes were violated at a home where nine people were injured when a balcony collapsed during a crowded weekend party.
The beachside property had a valid short-term rental permit, the city said in a statement.