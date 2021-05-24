Malian soldiers take president, PM to military headquarters

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian soldiers rounded up the president and prime minister Monday, hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power in a coup nine months earlier in the West African nation, witnesses reported.

There was no immediate confirmation as to why a meeting was abruptly called at the military headquarters in Kati, but it came just hours after the new Cabinet positions were announced, said to several witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of recrimination by the military.