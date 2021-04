ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A major bridge repair project in South Carolina next month will likely cause huge traffic headaches on a highway that carries more than 100,000 vehicles a day. say

Crews will close the Interstate 77 southbound bridge over the Catawba River near Rock Hill at 9 p.m. May 6. It will remain closed for 17 days to replace to concrete road surface on the structure, the Department of Transportation said.