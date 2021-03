PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is working to get more coronavirus vaccines into small and independent pharmacies in the state.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said nearly a third of the residents of the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. He said Tuesday that the state is working to “chart a course for independent pharmacies here in Maine” to participate more in the rollout via long-term care facilities and their own storefronts.