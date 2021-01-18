Maine state park-goers set new record during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine users of state parks shattered records for attendance last year as they sought outside adventures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands said state park attendance topped 3 million in 2020 for the first time. The record came despite closures in the spring and capacity limitations throughout the year.

The state parks had nearly 2.8 million day-use visitors, up 3% from 2019. There were also 8% more camping visitors than the previous year, state officials said.

State park users consistently “arrived at the parks prepared with face coverings and hand sanitizer and all the other requisite supplies for getting outside safely during the pandemic," said Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands director Andy Cutko.