Maine scallop fishers will be allowed same quota this season

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's scallop fishers who plan to participate in the coming fishing year will be allowed the same harvesting levels as last season.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said scallopers who work most of the coast will be limited to 15 gallons per day. Fishers in the Cobscook Bay area will be limited to 10 gallons per day. Those are the same limitations as the 2019-20 scallop season.

The season is scheduled to run from November to April, with different fishing days for scallopers who operate boats and those who dive for the shellfish. The state also plans to close several areas to fishing this year, including the Sheepscot River and New Meadows River.

The rules are part of proposed scallop fishing regulations the marine resources department released on Wednesday. The state is taking comments on the proposal until Oct. 9.