Maine's Tradewinds convenience stores getting new ownership

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts company has purchased Tradewinds conveniece store locations in eight communities in Maine.

Energy North is purchasing the stores in Ellsworth, Orland, Veazie, Hampden, Brewer, Old Town, Eddington, and Bangor. Former Tradewinds owners Chuck and Belinda Lawrence are keeping the Blue Hill and Calais supermarkets.

Energy North, which will keep the Tradewinds name, operates 65 gas stations, convenience stores, car washes and food service locations in New England and upstate New York.

The new owner will continue the Lawrence family’s Pumped Up to Fight Cancer initiative by donating a penny per gallon of gasoline for cancer treatment.