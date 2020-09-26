Maine's Common Ground Fair goes online this weekend

UNITY, Maine (AP) — The show will go on for Maine’s annual celebration of rural living. But the show will be online.

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association’s Common Ground Country Fair is being held as a virtual event this weekend.

The fair typically draws around 60,000 people over the course of three days. This year, fair organizers have gotten creative because of the pandemic, which has led to the cancellation of all fairs in Maine.

Sarah Alexander from The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association says it's disappointing to cancel the live fair. But exhibitors will be online, and there will be live videos for those want to participate virtually.