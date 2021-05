CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — One of Maine's most beloved road races will again be a virtual event this year.

Organizers of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K are concerned about holding the race during the coronavirus pandemic and have chosen not to have an in-person event this year, the Portland Press Herald reported. The race typically takes place on the first Saturday of August.

This year's virtual event will allow participants to run 10 kilometers on the route of their choice in late July or early August.

An in-person event would have required changes that prevented the event from being “the celebratory, gala event that people are accustomed to," race president David Backer said in a Thursday statement.

Olympic gold medal winner Joan Benoit Samuelson founded the Cape Elizabeth race, which began in 1998.

In other pandemic news in Maine:

THE NUMBERS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday that the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has surpassed 65,000. However, cases were starting to trend downward.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 318.00 new cases per day on April 27 to 270.00 new cases per day on May 11. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 1.43 deaths per day on April 27 to 1.00 deaths per day on May 11.

The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

Maine has been the site of 798 deaths from coronavirus, Maine CDC reported.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said health workers in Maine have provided at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to more than 70% of adults in the state.

“There is more work to be done, and we will continue our efforts to make the vaccine more accessible for more people, as we also encourage folks to do their part and roll up their sleeve to help us get back to normal faster,” Mills said.