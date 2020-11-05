Maine police say man intentionally set fatal fire

ROBBINSTON, Maine (AP) — A 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal fire that killed a man in Robbinston in October, police in Maine said Thursday.

Charles Townsend, of Robbinston, was charged with arson and depraved indifference murder following the death of Wayne Morrill, 66, police said. Police investigated a fire that killed Morrill at his residence on Oct. 7 in Robbinston, near the Canadian border.

Police said they determined that Townsend set the fire that killed Morrill. He has been taken to Washington County Jail. His initial court appearance had not yet happened on Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Townsend had hired an attorney.